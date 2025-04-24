Adrian Wojnarowski, St. Bonaventure Land Commitment From Top Russian Prospect
As they adjust to a new level of notoriety, St. Bonaventure appears poised to improve its on-court performance—and soon.
The Bonnies are signing Russian guard Ilia Ermakov, his agents told Jonathan Givony of ESPN Thursday morning. Ermakov, 17, is a highly touted prospect who has been playing for the reserve team of CSKA Moscow in Russia's capital.
The move is a significant coup for St. Bonaventure's new general manager—ex-ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski. Wojnarowski, 56, took a job with his alma mater after retiring from the network; his second act has attracted considerable public attention.
In 2025, the Bonnies posted a 22-12 record—their best since 2022. However, they missed the NCAA men's tournament and were blown out by Kent State in the first round of the NIT.
Ermakov has averaged 12.6 points per game for CSKA Moscow's reserves this season in Russian Basketball Super League 1—the second tier of the Russian basketball pyramid.