Big 12 Tournament Locations for 2026, 2027 and Beyond
A complete guide to the future host cities and venues for the Big 12 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, including confirmed sites and potential future locations.
The Big 12 has seen immense success in the NCAA tournament, with seven programs across men’s and women’s basketball cutting down the nets over the years.
However, the journey to a national championship starts earlier than Selection Sunday. In many cases, the jockeying for position during the Big 12 conference tournament is just as important as any regular-season outing.
Here’s where the Big 12 tournaments will be taking place for the foreseeable future.
Confirmed Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament Locations for 2026–31
The men’s basketball tournament has been hosted by the Sprint Center/T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, every year since 2008 except for two. In 2009, the event was held in Oklahoma City and in 2020, there was no Big 12 men’s basketball tournament due to COVID-19.
Dating back to 1997, Kansas City has held the event in all but five years.
Why is the conference so loyal to Kansas City?
Frankly, because the city does an excellent job hosting. When the Big 12 men’s basketball tournament was played in other cities, attendance was fine but fans complained about the atmosphere.
Kansas City is a central location for most teams in the conference (this was especially true before the league expanded to include UCF and BYU), which allowed superfans to travel and be there.
The T-Mobile Center is usually electric, with the Big 12 championship feeling more like an NCAA tournament game.
Every Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament Winner
Year
Champion
Most Valuable Player
1997
Kansas
Paul Pierce
1998
Kansas
Paul Pierce
1999
Kansas
Jeff Boschee
2000
Iowa State
Marcus Fizer
2001
Oklahoma
Nolan Johnson
2002
Oklahoma
Hollis Price
2003
Oklahoma
Hollis Price
2004
Oklahoma State
Tony Allen
2005
Oklahoma State
Joey Graham
2006
Kansas
Mario Chalmers
2007
Kansas
Kevin Durant (Texas)
2008
Kansas
Brandon Rush
2009
Missouri
DeMarre Carroll
2010
Kansas
Sherron Collins
2011
Kansas
Marcus Morris
2012
Missouri
Kim English
2013
Kansas
Jeff Withey
2014
Iowa State
DeAndre Kane
2015
Iowa State
Georges Niang
2016
Kansas
Devonte' Graham
2017
Iowa State
Monte Morris
2018
Kansas
Malik Newman
2019
Iowa State
Marial Shayok
2020
No tournament (COVID-19)
2021
Texas
Matt Coleman
2022
Kansas
Ochai Agbaji
2023
Texas
Dylan Disu
2024
Iowa State
Keshon Gilbert
Confirmed Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament Locations for 2026–31
While many conferences hold their men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in different cities, the Big 12 keeps both in Kansas City.
From 2021 until 2023, the women’s tournament was in Municipal Stadium. But in 2024, the league announced a seven-year agreement with the T-Mobile Center.
The women’s title game is always played on a Sunday, unless BYU advances to the final. In that case, since BYU does not play on Sundays, the finals would be held on a Monday.
Every Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament Winner
Year
Champion
Most Valuable Player
1997
Colorado
Andria Jones (Kansas State)
1998
Texas Tech
Alicia Thompson
1999
Texas Tech
Angie Braziel
2000
Iowa State
Edwina Brown (Texas)
2001
Iowa State
Angie Welle
2002
Oklahoma
Stacey Dales
2003
Texas
Stacy Stephens
2004
Oklahoma
Dionnah Jackson
2005
Baylor
Sophia Young
2006
Oklahoma
Courtney Paris
2007
Oklahoma
Courtney Paris
2008
Texas A&M
Takia Starks
2009
Baylor
Jessica Morrow
2010
Texas A&M
Danielle Adams
2011
Baylor
Brittney Griner
2012
Baylor
Brittney Griner
2013
Baylor
Brittney Griner
2014
Baylor
Nina Davis
2015
Baylor
Nina Davis
2016
Baylor
Alexis Jones
2017
West Virginia
Tynice Martin
2018
Baylor
Kalani Brown
2019
Baylor
Kalani Brown
2020
No tournament (COVID-19)
2021
Baylor
NaLyssa Smith
2022
Texas
Rori Hamilton
2023
Iowa State
Ashley Joens
2024
Texas
Madison Booker