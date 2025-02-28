SI

Big 12 Tournament Locations for 2026, 2027 and Beyond

The Big 12 women's basketball tournament runs from March 5-9 while the men's tournament is March 11-15.
A complete guide to the future host cities and venues for the Big 12 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, including confirmed sites and potential future locations.

The Big 12 has seen immense success in the NCAA tournament, with seven programs across men’s and women’s basketball cutting down the nets over the years. 

However, the journey to a national championship starts earlier than Selection Sunday. In many cases, the jockeying for position during the Big 12 conference tournament is just as important as any regular-season outing. 

Here’s where the Big 12 tournaments will be taking place for the foreseeable future.

Confirmed Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament Locations for 2026–31

The men’s basketball tournament has been hosted by the Sprint Center/T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, every year since 2008 except for two. In 2009, the event was held in Oklahoma City and in 2020, there was no Big 12 men’s basketball tournament due to COVID-19. 

Dating back to 1997, Kansas City has held the event in all but five years. 

Why is the conference so loyal to Kansas City? 

Frankly, because the city does an excellent job hosting. When the Big 12 men’s basketball tournament was played in other cities, attendance was fine but fans complained about the atmosphere. 

Kansas City is a central location for most teams in the conference (this was especially true before the league expanded to include UCF and BYU), which allowed superfans to travel and be there. 

The T-Mobile Center is usually electric, with the Big 12 championship feeling more like an NCAA tournament game. 

Every Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament Winner

Year

Champion

Most Valuable Player

1997

Kansas

Paul Pierce

1998

Kansas

Paul Pierce

1999

Kansas

Jeff Boschee

2000

Iowa State

Marcus Fizer

2001

Oklahoma

Nolan Johnson

2002

Oklahoma

Hollis Price

2003

Oklahoma

Hollis Price

2004

Oklahoma State

Tony Allen

2005

Oklahoma State

Joey Graham

2006

Kansas

Mario Chalmers

2007

Kansas

Kevin Durant (Texas)

2008

Kansas

Brandon Rush

2009

Missouri

DeMarre Carroll

2010

Kansas

Sherron Collins

2011

Kansas

Marcus Morris

2012

Missouri

Kim English

2013

Kansas

Jeff Withey

2014

Iowa State

DeAndre Kane

2015

Iowa State

Georges Niang

2016

Kansas

Devonte' Graham

2017

Iowa State

Monte Morris

2018

Kansas

Malik Newman

2019

Iowa State

Marial Shayok

2020

No tournament (COVID-19)

2021

Texas

Matt Coleman

2022

Kansas

Ochai Agbaji

2023

Texas

Dylan Disu

2024

Iowa State

Keshon Gilbert

Confirmed Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament Locations for 2026–31

While many conferences hold their men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in different cities, the Big 12 keeps both in Kansas City. 

From 2021 until 2023, the women’s tournament was in Municipal Stadium. But in 2024, the league announced a seven-year agreement with the T-Mobile Center. 

The women’s title game is always played on a Sunday, unless BYU advances to the final. In that case, since BYU does not play on Sundays, the finals would be held on a Monday. 

Every Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament Winner

Year

Champion

Most Valuable Player

1997

Colorado

Andria Jones (Kansas State)

1998

Texas Tech

Alicia Thompson

1999

Texas Tech

Angie Braziel

2000

Iowa State

Edwina Brown (Texas)

2001

Iowa State

Angie Welle

2002

Oklahoma

Stacey Dales

2003

Texas

Stacy Stephens

2004

Oklahoma

Dionnah Jackson

2005

Baylor

Sophia Young

2006

Oklahoma

Courtney Paris

2007

Oklahoma

Courtney Paris

2008

Texas A&M

Takia Starks

2009

Baylor

Jessica Morrow

2010

Texas A&M

Danielle Adams

2011

Baylor

Brittney Griner

2012

Baylor

Brittney Griner

2013

Baylor

Brittney Griner

2014

Baylor

Nina Davis

2015

Baylor

Nina Davis

2016

Baylor

Alexis Jones

2017

West Virginia

Tynice Martin

2018

Baylor

Kalani Brown

2019

Baylor

Kalani Brown

2020

No tournament (COVID-19)

2021

Baylor

NaLyssa Smith

2022

Texas

Rori Hamilton

2023

Iowa State

Ashley Joens

2024

Texas

Madison Booker

