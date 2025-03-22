SI

Big East Record in NCAA Tournament (Updated After Round 1)

How has the Big East performed in the 2025 NCAA tournament?

Liam McKeone

The Big East has five teams in the NCAA tournament this year
The Big East has five teams in the NCAA tournament this year / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Few conferences wound up as more of a surprise than the Big East this college basketball season. UConn, coming off back-to-back national titles, has taken a sharp tumble back down to earth as Dan Hurley's sideline performances and clashes with fans caused more headlines than his team's play. Meanwhile, in Queens, St. John's has enjoyed an amazing, resurgent season under Rick Pitino and the Red Storm enter the NCAA tournament with all the momentum after winning the Big East tournament.

Overall the conference is fairly well-represented in this year's NCAA tournament, even if the number of schools invited may be upsettingly low to those who remember the glory days of Big East basketball. In total, five Big East teams will be playing in the biggest March Madness tournament of them all.

For those looking to keep track of how the Big East is doing, here's what the conference's record looks like in NCAA tournament play this year after Round 1.

Big East NCAA Tournament Record After Round 1

After the opening salvo of games, the Big East has a 4-2 record in the 2025 NCAA tournament. While only three teams made it to the second round of the tournament Xavier's first four win counts for the purposes of record-keeping.

Biggest Wins and Most Disappointing Losses

Creighton was the first Big East team to pull off an upset in this year's NCAA tournament, beating No. 8 Louisville in the first slate of matchups on Thursday. It was a dominant display of shooting from the Blue Jays, who hit 57.1% of their shots from the floor and a whopping 45.8% of their three-point attempts.

Their offensive dominance was matched by St. John's a few hours later in a 83-53 beatdown of Omaha.

And, despite all the noise around them this year, UConn managed to hang on and beat Oklahoma to continue their title defense in a victory that sent a message to their critics.

On the losing side, it was disappointing to see Xavier bow out to Illinois, but as a first four team it wasn't entirely unexpected. The Marquette loss, however, felt different. The Golden Eagles were upset by No. 10 New Mexico despite having a great shot to win for the entire game. A disappointing year for Marquette ends in a similar fashion.

Which Big East Teams Are Still Alive?

The Big East teams left alive are three: No. 2 St. John's, No. 8 UConn, and No. 9 Creighton. Below you'll find their second round schedules.

GAME

DATE

TIME

No. 2 St. John's vs. No. 10 Arkansas

Saturday, March 22

2:40 p.m. ET

No. 9 Creighton vs. No. 1 Auburn

Saturday, March 22

7:10 p.m. ET

No. 8 UConn vs. No. 1 Florida

Sunday, March 23

12:10 p.m. ET

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

