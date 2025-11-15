Bill Self Gives Update on Darryn Peterson's Injury Timeline for Kansas
Just three games into their season, Kansas is already dealing with a potentially problematic injury.
Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson will miss at least Kansas's game against Princeton Saturday with a hamstring issue, coach Bill Self indicated Friday via the AP's Dave Skretta.
“For whatever reason (the hamstring is) still sore and (we are) trying to figure it out,” Self said. “As long as it’s still this sore, he says, and limits him at all, there’s no reason to put him out there yet. So that’s where we’re at.”
Self added that the Jayhawks did not believed the injury would affect Peterson long-term.
Peterson, one of the most highly touted recruits of this past class, debuted on Nov. 3 with 21 points against Green Bay. He added 22 in defeat last Friday before sitting out Kansas's win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Tuesday.
The Jayhawks' schedule is on the verge of becoming much more difficult: Kansas won't see a team from outside the five major conferences until Dec. 16, and has dates with No. 4 Duke and No. 3 UConn lined up in the next three weeks. The team is looking to recover from a 21-13 mark in 2025, its worst record since 1989.