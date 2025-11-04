Boise State Trainer Ripped for Brutal Move on Opposing Player Who Cramped Up in Game
Boise State made some undesirable history Monday night in their season-opening upset loss to Hawaii Pacific, and to make matters worse, one of the members of their staff is going viral for the wrong reasons.
The Broncos, who were ranked No. 53 nationally in KenPom's preseason metrics, lost 79-78 at home to a Division II program that entered the season with very modest expectations. It was one of Boise State's most embarrassing defeats in program history, as the Broncos let Hawaii Pacific shoot 49% from the field and gave up 23 points off turnovers.
Toward the end of the game, Hawaii Pacific star guard Joshua West, who led his team with a game-high 23 points, cramped up on one side of the court. A Boise State trainer could be seen tending to West before rather dramatically dragging him off the court so that play could resume.
Watch that savage moment here:
Hawaii Pacific reportedly didn't have a trainer with them, so a Broncos staffer stepped in to help out instead—though it looks like she certainly could have been more gentle with the opposing team's leading scorer.
One user on social media pointed out that the refs in the game weren't waiting on West's injury and that the ball was about to inbounded, which may have forced the Boise State trainer to take severe measures.
Still, most college basketball fans agreed it was not a good look at all:
Since the 2021-22 season, Boise State has gone 99-40 and earned three NCAA tournament berths. Their season-opening defeat to Hawaii Pacific not only deals a tough blow to team morale, but also will factor into their chances of making the Big Dance in March.