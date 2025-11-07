College Basketball Suffers Embarrassing Fall Trying to Dunk After the Buzzer
Aidan Hadaway scored 28 points in Ohio's season-opening loss to Arkansas State. The senior was held to single-digits on Thursday as the Bobcats won their first game of the season in front of the home crowd, but he still tried to put on a show.
After time ran out in Ohio's 72-68 win over Illinois State, Hadaway took off towards the basket to throw down an emphatic dunk. Unfortunately, he came up short, the ball hit the front of the rim and he landed awkwardly before collapsing on the floor against the stanchion.
The missed dunk synced up with Ohio's entire bench running onto the floor and jumping alongside him as he fell to the ground was pretty funny.
You know it's funny because it has nothing to do with the result of the game but ESPN still decided to throw it on the end of the Ohio-Illinois State highlights package that lives at the top of the game recap. There is absolutely no reason to include something like this and yet here it is.
Don't worry, he was alright. You can see a happy Hadaway being helped up by his teammates midway through this video from the team's official X account.
Ohio's next game will be Tuesday at St. Mary's.