Cooper Flagg Had NSFW Reaction After Drilling Three-Pointer to Beat Halftime Buzzer
There were some concerns about Duke star freshamn Cooper Flagg's health entering the NCAA Tournament after the Blue Devils star suffered an ankle injury in the ACC tournament.
But Flagg has quieted those concerns with his play thus far in the tourney, as the 2024–25 National Freshman of the Year honoree has been at the top of his game. Thursday's Sweet 16 game against the fourth-seeded Arizona Wildcats was no different, as Flagg—after scoring 15 point through 19 minutes and change—put an exclamation point on the first half.
With five seconds remaining, Duke came up with an open ball, which ended up in Flagg's hands. He dribbled the ball past half court and appropriately pulled up from three-point range near the March Madness logo, drilling a trey as the buzzer sounded.
Cameras then caught a fired-up Flagg's NSFW reaction.
Fans and pundits were in awe of Flagg, who scored 18 points to help Duke take a 48–42 lead into halftime.