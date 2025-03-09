Dawn Staley Could Only Laugh After Star Player Accidentally Gave Away Play Call
The South Carolina Gamecocks started their run through the SEC tournament strong on Friday with a dominant 84–63 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores in the quarterfinals.
Leading the way for the Gamecocks was forward Chloe Kitts, who put up 25 points on 12-of-14 shooting to go along with 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. 11 of those points came in the fourth quarter, where South Carolina put the game away for good.
After the game, Kitts was one of two players alongside head coach Dawn Staley while speaking with reporters. Asked of her big night, Kitts opened up—maybe a little too much.
“I was just going out there and playing confident,” Kitts said. “My coaches and the point guard kept saying ‘14,’ which is kind of, get the ball to me, and I just delivered.”
At that point, Kitts received a bit of side-eye from Staley, who light-heartedly critiqued her player for so openly letting out a play call. Both Kitts and Staley made faces that eventually broke into smiles, earning laughs from the reporters collected.
South Carolina would go on to another win in the semifinals and jump out to a big lead over Texas in the SEC tournament championship, and look poised to once again be among the top seeds when the NCAA Women’s Tournament bracket is revealed as they look to defend their title.