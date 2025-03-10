Duke's Cooper Flagg Named ACC Player of the Year & Rookie of the Year
Duke Blue Devils true freshman guard Cooper Flagg has been named both the ACC's Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year, according to a release sent out by the conference on Monday.
The 18-year-old is the fourth player in ACC history to win both honors in the same season, joining fellow Duke stars Jahlil Okafor (2015), Marvin Bagley III ('18), and Zion Williamson ('19).
Flagg was extraordinary for the Blue Devils throughout their 2024-25 campaign, finishing the regular season leading the team in points (19.4), rebounds (7.6), assists (4.2), steals (1.5), and blocks (1.3) per game. He also helped them to a 19-1 ACC record and a 28-3 record overall.
Whether Flagg will remain in Durham for a sophomore season remains to be seen. For now, he and his Duke teammates will prepare for the ACC Tournament. They're set for a quarterfinal matchup from Charlotte, N.C.'s Spectrum Center on Thursday night with their opponent still TBD.