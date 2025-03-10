SI

Duke's Cooper Flagg Named ACC Player of the Year & Rookie of the Year

The true freshman leads the Blue Devils in all five major statistical categories this season.

Flagg leads Duke in all five major statistical categories. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Duke Blue Devils true freshman guard Cooper Flagg has been named both the ACC's Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year, according to a release sent out by the conference on Monday.

The 18-year-old is the fourth player in ACC history to win both honors in the same season, joining fellow Duke stars Jahlil Okafor (2015), Marvin Bagley III ('18), and Zion Williamson ('19).

Flagg was extraordinary for the Blue Devils throughout their 2024-25 campaign, finishing the regular season leading the team in points (19.4), rebounds (7.6), assists (4.2), steals (1.5), and blocks (1.3) per game. He also helped them to a 19-1 ACC record and a 28-3 record overall.

Whether Flagg will remain in Durham for a sophomore season remains to be seen. For now, he and his Duke teammates will prepare for the ACC Tournament. They're set for a quarterfinal matchup from Charlotte, N.C.'s Spectrum Center on Thursday night with their opponent still TBD.

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

