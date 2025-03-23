Ejected BYU Guard Was Still So Fired-Up Watching Team's NCAA Win From Locker Room
The BYU Cougars are heading to the Sweet 16 after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers in the round of 32 on Saturday night, but it was a very close game thanks to a late Badgers rally. BYU was still up by eight with around three minutes left, but Wisconsin brought it within two points and kept it there until the final second.
Notably, the Badgers’ comeback started around the time Cougars guard Dawson Baker was ejected from the game; the junior elbowed Wisconsin's Max Klesmit in the groin and thus earned himself a flagrant 2 foul and an automatic boot from the hardwood. But Baker was still able to catch the contest's tense final minutes from the locker room—and thanks to a prescient BYU social media team, we now get to watch him watch things unfold.
A locker room camera was set up at halftime to capture the team's postgame celebration, meaning it was already recording when Baker left the court. In some of that serendipitously captured footage shared online, the guard is shown nervously pacing around the room, encouraging his teammates and screaming in excitement when the game finally concluded.
Watch that below:
With the win, the Cougars punched their ticket to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2011. They'll play the winner of No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 7 Saint Mary's on Thursday, March 27.