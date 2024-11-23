SI

College Basketball Fans React to Duke Star Cooper Flagg's Big Game vs. Arizona

Flagg stuffed the stat sheet in No. 12 Duke's win over No. 17 Arizona Friday.

Tim Capurso

Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg celebrates a three pointer made during the second half against the Arizona Wildcat at McKale Center on November 22, 2024.
Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg celebrates a three pointer made during the second half against the Arizona Wildcat at McKale Center on November 22, 2024. / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
In this story:

Duke basketball star forward and the presumptive top pick in the 2025 NBA draft Cooper Flagg stuffed the stat sheet in the No. 12-ranked Blue Devils' 69-55 win over No. 17 Arizona at McKale Memorial Center on Friday.

A raucous and rowdy crowd of 14,634 packed the arena and made the environment an uncomfortable one for Duke. At one point, a fan even hurled a beer can in the direction of the Blue Devils moments after they ran onto the court for pregame introductions.

But the 17-year-old Flagg, playing in the first road game of his college basketball career, was unbowed by the crowd, as the star freshman poured in a game-high 24 points, adding six rebounds, three assists, two blocks, a pair of three-pointers and a steal in 38 minutes of action.

Fans were impressed.

As this fan pointed out, perhaps most impressive about Flagg's game vs. Arizona was the fact that he started the game shooting 2-for-10 from the field.

And Flagg got it done on both ends of the floor for Duke, as evidenced by these two plays.

Through five games played, Flagg leads the Blue Devils (4-1) in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.

More of the Latest Around College Basketball

feed

Published |Modified
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/College Basketball