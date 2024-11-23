College Basketball Fans React to Duke Star Cooper Flagg's Big Game vs. Arizona
Duke basketball star forward and the presumptive top pick in the 2025 NBA draft Cooper Flagg stuffed the stat sheet in the No. 12-ranked Blue Devils' 69-55 win over No. 17 Arizona at McKale Memorial Center on Friday.
A raucous and rowdy crowd of 14,634 packed the arena and made the environment an uncomfortable one for Duke. At one point, a fan even hurled a beer can in the direction of the Blue Devils moments after they ran onto the court for pregame introductions.
But the 17-year-old Flagg, playing in the first road game of his college basketball career, was unbowed by the crowd, as the star freshman poured in a game-high 24 points, adding six rebounds, three assists, two blocks, a pair of three-pointers and a steal in 38 minutes of action.
Fans were impressed.
As this fan pointed out, perhaps most impressive about Flagg's game vs. Arizona was the fact that he started the game shooting 2-for-10 from the field.
And Flagg got it done on both ends of the floor for Duke, as evidenced by these two plays.
Through five games played, Flagg leads the Blue Devils (4-1) in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.