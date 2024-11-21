SI

Feds Involved in Point-Shaving Investigation Surrounding Ex-Temple Basketball Player

Hysier Miller transferred to Virginia Tech this offseason.

Hysier Miller dribbles during Temple's 78–73 win over Albany on Dec. 10, 2023.
The federal government is involved in a point-shaving investigation into former Temple guard Hysier Miller, according to a Thursday afternoon report from David Purdum and Pete Thamel of ESPN.

According to the report, the investigation surrounds whether "Miller bet on his own games and manipulated the outcome of Owls games he played in."

Miller transferred to Virginia Tech in the offseason, only for the Hokies to dismiss him as an NCAA inquiry heated up—a development reported by Pat Forde of SI. The Owls' 100–72 loss to UAB on March 7 was flagged by a gambling watchdog for unusual betting activity.

"Hysier Miller has overcome more adversity in his 22 years than most people face in their lifetime. He will meet and overcome whatever obstacles lay ahead," Jason P. Bologna of his legal team at Buchanan, Ingersoll & Rooney told ESPN.

Last season, Miller averaged 15.9 points per game and was named to the American Athletic Conference's all-tournament team.

