Florida's 7' 9" Center Didn't Need a Ladder to Cut Down Net at SEC Championship

Florida center Olivier Rioux cuts down net after the Gators won the SEC tournament title.
Olivier Rioux doesn't need your ladder.

On Sunday, after Florida topped Tennessee 86-77 to win the SEC tournament title, the team's freshman center showed off his impressive size. When it was time to cut down the nets after the Gators' big win, Rioux stepped up and eschewed the ladder and cut off a piece while standing.

Rioux is listed at 7'9" so he really didn't need that ladder. That said, the visual is still hilarious.

The Canadian center went to IMG Academy and was the 61st-ranked center on 247Sports as a high school senior. He has yet to play in a game this season for the fourth-ranked Gators, but when he does, rest assured, he's going to be very popular because of how unique his is.

RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

