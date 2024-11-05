Gonzaga Blew Out Baylor, but Mark Few’s Son Got Viciously Dunked on in Garbage Time
The Gonzaga Bulldogs beat the Baylor Bears 101-63 on the first night of college basketball action of the 2024-2025 season. It was the biggest margin of victory any team has ever had over a top-10 opponent in the history of the AP Poll, according to ESPN.
Five different players scored in double-figures for the sixth-ranked Bulldogs, but none of them did anything that worthy of a blog post at a major publication. Joe Few, the son of longtime Gonzaga coach Mark Few however, he ended up on the wrong side of a spectacular highlight.
Announcer Roxy Bernstein was pointing out that "it might blow the roof off this place if Joe Few scores," when Gonzaga turned the ball over. Few, the 6-foot tall coach's son immediately got back on defense as Baylor's star starting freshman VJ Edgecombe sprinted down the left side of the court. Edgecombe caught a bounce pass and took off. Few made the mistake of trying to jump with him.
Edgecombe finished 2-for-11 from the field in the game, but this dunk was better than anything you'll ever see in a box score.
As for Joe Few, he recovered and got two assists in the final minute of the game. Fortunately, the roof remained intact.