Hailey Van Lith Had Emotional Reaction After Statistical Achievement
Hailey Van Lith surprised herself Sunday night as she helped TCU squeak out a narrow win over No. 13 ranked NC State.
Van Lith had 18 points, 10 assists and four rebounds as the Horned Frogs held on to a 76-73 win. She recorded her tenth assist of the night in the final seconds of the game when she dished the ball to Taylor Bigsby for a layup to put TCU up three points. NC State's Aziaha James put up a three-point attempt at the buzzer in an effort to tie the game, but the Wolfpack came up short.
It was a career night for Van Lith as she scored the 2,000th point of her collegiate career and recorded her first-ever game with 10 assists. She didn't even realize she got a double-double until after the game. The strides she's taken as a facilitator for her teammates brought on a ton of emotion once she heard her statline.
"I'm kind of transforming into a new player," Van Lith told reporters after the win Sunday. "Before, I was like Hailey the scorer, I was going to go and get buckets. And now I'm the playmaker."
She recorded a few points-rebounds double-doubles when she was at Louisville but has never got to 10 assists in a game.
Angel Reese even chimed in to give Van Lith her well deserved flowers.
Sedona Prince had a huge game for TCU on Sunday as well with 31 points, 16 boards and two blocks. The Horned Frogs advanced to 4-0, rolling with their star-duo.