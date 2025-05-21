Houston, Coach Kelvin Sampson Agree to Extension After Final Four Run
Another successful season is in the rearview mirror for Houston—and the Cougars are rewarding their men's basketball coach accordingly.
Kelvin Sampson has agreed to a new four-year extension that will take him through the conclusion of the 2029 season, Houston announced Wednesday afternoon.
Sampson, 69, has transformed the Cougars in a decade from a mediocre program to one of the most feared in the country. In 2025, Houston used stifling defense to make its third appearance in the national championship, losing a thriller 65–63 to Florida.
The Cougars also made the Final Four in 2021, losing to Baylor. Additionally, four other Sampson teams have at least made the Sweet 16.
Before taking the reins at Houston, Sampson coached Washington State from 1988 to '94, Oklahoma from 1995 to 2006, and Indiana from 2007 to '08.
The Cougars have made seven Final Fours without winning a national championship all-time, the most in men's Division I history.