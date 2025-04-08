Houston’s Kelvin Sampson Had Brutally Honest Comment About Terrible Final Play
The Houston Cougars had a great chance to win their first NCAA men's basketball title on Monday night but they coughed up a lead late in the second half and then failed in mind-boggling fashion to a get shot off on their final possession before losing to Florida, 65-63, in San Antonio.
The final possession will likely haunt Houston for quite some time. It was a mess from the start, as they took a lot of time to get into their set and then there wasn't a ton of movement to the hoop. Guard Emanuel Sharp went up to take a three-pointer with just under five seconds left but when a defender got on his way he opted not to shoot and instead dropped the ball. He couldn't touch it after that and time ran out.
Here's how that played out:
Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson spoke about that play after the game and he didn't hold back.
"At the end you’ve got to get a shot," he said. "You’ve got to do better than that. ... He probably should have shot faked that."
Here's his full breakdown of the play:
What a brutal end to such a great season for Houston.