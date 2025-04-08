SI

Houston’s Kelvin Sampson Had Brutally Honest Comment About Terrible Final Play

Andy Nesbitt

Houston's Kelvin Sampson spoke about the failed final play after the game.
Houston's Kelvin Sampson spoke about the failed final play after the game. / @NCAA
In this story:

The Houston Cougars had a great chance to win their first NCAA men's basketball title on Monday night but they coughed up a lead late in the second half and then failed in mind-boggling fashion to a get shot off on their final possession before losing to Florida, 65-63, in San Antonio.

The final possession will likely haunt Houston for quite some time. It was a mess from the start, as they took a lot of time to get into their set and then there wasn't a ton of movement to the hoop. Guard Emanuel Sharp went up to take a three-pointer with just under five seconds left but when a defender got on his way he opted not to shoot and instead dropped the ball. He couldn't touch it after that and time ran out.

Here's how that played out:

Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson spoke about that play after the game and he didn't hold back.

"At the end you’ve got to get a shot," he said. "You’ve got to do better than that. ... He probably should have shot faked that."

Here's his full breakdown of the play:

What a brutal end to such a great season for Houston.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/College Basketball