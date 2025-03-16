SI

How to Watch the NIT Selection Show 2025, With & Without Cable

Nate Cunningham

Seton Hall won the 2024 NIT men's tournament championship.
Seton Hall won the 2024 NIT men's tournament championship. / Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

While the NCAA tournament is the undisputed king of spring basketball, with high-profile upsets, incredible drama and an expectation that the unexpected will be delivered, there’s more great basketball happening in March, even if it doesn’t get the primetime slots on national television. 

We’re talking about the NIT—the National Invitation Tournament. 

For the men’s basketball teams that just missed the cut for March Madness, they (usually) go to the NIT. Which means those teams, especially those who were on the NCAA tournament bubble, are extremely motivated and ready to prove the selection committee wrong. 

What Is the NIT?

The NIT is an official NCAA tournament, which consists of 32 invited teams. Higher seeded teams play in their home arena, until there are four teams remaining. Those games are played inside Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. 

Last year, the NCAA changed the selection process for the NIT. Now, 16 teams (half the bracket) are considered “exempt.” 

Those exempt teams include the top two teams that were not selected to the NCAA tournament from the ACC, Big Ten, Big East, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC. Each of those teams will receive an automatic bid. 

Teams are seeded and the bracket is created on Sunday, March 16. On Tuesday, March 18, first round games begin. 

NIT Selection Show & Broadcast Details

The NIT Selection Show will air at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 on Sunday, March 16. The ESPN app will also air the show. 

How to Watch the NIT on Cable TV

The good news is that even the most basic of cable packages include ESPN2. ESPN2 is Channel  209 on DirecTV and 143 on Dish. Basic cable (non-satellite) channel numbers vary based on your geographic location. 

Once the NIT games begin, the first round matchups will air on ESPN2 and ESPNU. Typically, ESPNU is not included in basic cable packages andwould require some sort of upgrade to a mid-level package.

Second round games are again on ESPN2 and ESPNU. Quarterfinals matchups are strictly on ESPN2. 

ESPN will broadcast the semifinals (April 1) and final (April 3) of the NIT. 

How to Stream the NIT Without Cable

DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV and YouTube TV all carry ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. Sling TV requires the Sports Extra package to get ESPNU. 

Service

Includes ESPN, ESPN and ESPNU?

Free Trial?

Price (Base Plan)

DirecTV Stream

Yes

Yes

$86.99

Hulu + Live TV

Yes

Yes

$95.99

fuboTV

Yes

Yes

$84.99

YouTubeTV

Yes

Yes

$82.99

Sling TV

Yes (ESPNU requires Sports Extra)

No

$60.99

NIT Winners Since 2000

School

Year

Wake Forest

2000

Tulsa

2001

Memphis

2002

Vacated

2003

Michigan

2004

South Carolina

2005

South Carolina

2006

West Virginia

2007

Ohio State

2008

Penn State

2009

Dayton

2010

Wichita State

2011

Stanford

2012

Baylor

2013

Minnesota

2014

Stanford

2015

George Washington

2016

TCU

2017

Penn State

2018

Texas

2019

No Tournament

2020

Memphis

2021

Xavier

2022

North Texas

2023

Seton Hall

2024

Published
Nate Cunningham
NATE CUNNINGHAM

Nathan Cunningham is a writer for Sports Illustrated and Minute Media. Throughout his career, he has written about collegiate sports, NFL Draft, Super Bowl champions, and more. Nathan has also been featured in FanSided and 90Min. Nathan loves colorful uniforms, mascots and fast-break pull-up 3-pointers. He graduated from BYU in 2016 with a degree in journalism.

Home/College Basketball