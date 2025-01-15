John Calipari Only Had One Thing to Say About a Very Bad Flagrant Foul Call vs. LSU
The LSU Tigers beat the Arkansas Razorbacks 78-74 on Tuesday night. LSU took the lead for good with just under 10 minutes remaining in the second half and were immediately given breathing room as a very questionable flagrant foul was called on the very next Arkansas possession.
Junior forward Trevon Brazile ran out to the logo to set a screen for freshman guard Boogie Fland. Brazile leaned into the defender enough to knock him off balance and draw a whistle, but seeing the video, you'd be shocked to learn it was called a flagrant foul.
The call was so bad that FOX Sports' Aaron Torres suggested canceling sports altogether.
LSU then made two free throws and a three-pointer and the lead had gone from one to six by the time the Tigers got the ball back.
Results aside, it really was a bad call, but to a veteran like John Calipari, who has been coaching college basketball since the 1980's, it's not even worth staying mad about. The flagrant foul only got a brief mention in his postgame press conference with Cal saying, "That was critical, but it happens."
Arkansas started the season 11-2, but haven't won yet in 2025 after they started the new year with games against three consecutive top-25 teams. The loss to LSU was their fourth straight.