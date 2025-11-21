Kim Mulkey, LSU Ties Longstanding Record She Helped Set in 1982
The LSU women’s basketball team is on an extreme hot streak right now.
In the past six contests, the Tigers, led by coach Kim Mulkey, have scored at least 100 points. Yes, you read that right. This ties the all-time women’s college basketball record for six straight games of scoring 100 points. Guess which team previously held the record? The 1981-82 Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, a team that the young Mulkey played on. Talk about a wild coincidence.
Mulkey has now accomplished the incredible feat twice in her career, once as a player and once as a coach. It helps that her Tigers are also 6–0 to start the season.
Here’s a look at the six contests from LSU this season. The Tigers are the first SEC team to achieve this impressive streak.
Date
Score
Opponent
Nov. 4, 2025
108–55
Houston Baptist
Nov. 6, 2025
115–26
Southeastern Louisiana
Nov. 9, 2025
118–70
Georgia Southern
Nov. 12, 2025
117–59
Charlotte
Nov. 17, 2025
101–71
Tulane
Nov. 20, 2025
112–49
Alcorn State
And, here’s a comparison to Mulkey’s Louisiana Tech squad from the 1981–82 season when they completed six consecutive 100-point contests.
Date
Score
Opponent
Feb. 6, 1982
104–61
Baylor
Feb. 12, 1982
105–58
Stephen F. Austin
Feb. 15, 1982
108–47
Alcorn State
Feb. 17, 1982
113–60
McNeese State
Feb. 20, 1982
103–63
UCLA
Feb. 22, 1982
101–57
Oklahoma
LSU will be back on the court next Friday against Marist with a chance to take the streak to seven games.