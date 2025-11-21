SI

Kim Mulkey, LSU Ties Longstanding Record She Helped Set in 1982

Only two women’s basketball teams have accomplished this goal, and Mulkey was a part of both of them.

Madison Williams

LSU coach Kim Mulkey has accomplished six consecutive games of scoring 100+ points as a player and as a coach.
LSU coach Kim Mulkey has accomplished six consecutive games of scoring 100+ points as a player and as a coach. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
The LSU women’s basketball team is on an extreme hot streak right now.

In the past six contests, the Tigers, led by coach Kim Mulkey, have scored at least 100 points. Yes, you read that right. This ties the all-time women’s college basketball record for six straight games of scoring 100 points. Guess which team previously held the record? The 1981-82 Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, a team that the young Mulkey played on. Talk about a wild coincidence.

Mulkey has now accomplished the incredible feat twice in her career, once as a player and once as a coach. It helps that her Tigers are also 6–0 to start the season.

Here’s a look at the six contests from LSU this season. The Tigers are the first SEC team to achieve this impressive streak.

Date

Score

Opponent

Nov. 4, 2025

108–55

Houston Baptist

Nov. 6, 2025

115–26

Southeastern Louisiana

Nov. 9, 2025

118–70

Georgia Southern

Nov. 12, 2025

117–59

Charlotte

Nov. 17, 2025

101–71

Tulane

Nov. 20, 2025

112–49

Alcorn State

And, here’s a comparison to Mulkey’s Louisiana Tech squad from the 1981–82 season when they completed six consecutive 100-point contests.

Date

Score

Opponent

Feb. 6, 1982

104–61

Baylor

Feb. 12, 1982

105–58

Stephen F. Austin

Feb. 15, 1982

108–47

Alcorn State

Feb. 17, 1982

113–60

McNeese State

Feb. 20, 1982

103–63

UCLA

Feb. 22, 1982

101–57

Oklahoma

LSU will be back on the court next Friday against Marist with a chance to take the streak to seven games.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

