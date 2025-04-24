SI

Latest Alijah Arenas Car Crash Details Include Delayed Fire From Involved Cybertruck

Ryan Phillips

Chatsworth’s Alijah Arenas is a five-star recruit in USC's 2025 class.
Chatsworth’s Alijah Arenas is a five-star recruit in USC's 2025 class. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
More details are emerging about the serious car accident involving five-star USC commit Alijah Arenas.

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported Arenas was hospitalized after a crash Thursday morning and had been put into an induced coma. The 18-year-old is the son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas.

Los Angeles Times USC beat writer Ryan Kartje is reporting more details from the incident. The accident occurred at 4:56 a.m. when the Cybertruck Arenas was driving struck a fire hydrant and a tree. Kartje reports that drugs and alcohol are not expected to have been involved, instead, a loss of control caused the accident.

After arriving at the hospital, Arenas was placed in a coma.

Kartje is also reporting that the Cybertruck was taken from the scene and later caught fire:

The Cybertruck was taken from the scene burst into flames at a tow yard. According to a source familiar with the incident, the Los Angeles Fire Hazard Mat responded to the ensuing hazardous materials incident.

Arenas was a McDonald's All-American after leading Chatsworth High School to a California state championship this season. He is the top recruit in USC's incoming class.

