Latest Alijah Arenas Car Crash Details Include Delayed Fire From Involved Cybertruck
More details are emerging about the serious car accident involving five-star USC commit Alijah Arenas.
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported Arenas was hospitalized after a crash Thursday morning and had been put into an induced coma. The 18-year-old is the son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas.
Los Angeles Times USC beat writer Ryan Kartje is reporting more details from the incident. The accident occurred at 4:56 a.m. when the Cybertruck Arenas was driving struck a fire hydrant and a tree. Kartje reports that drugs and alcohol are not expected to have been involved, instead, a loss of control caused the accident.
After arriving at the hospital, Arenas was placed in a coma.
Kartje is also reporting that the Cybertruck was taken from the scene and later caught fire:
The Cybertruck was taken from the scene burst into flames at a tow yard. According to a source familiar with the incident, the Los Angeles Fire Hazard Mat responded to the ensuing hazardous materials incident.
Arenas was a McDonald's All-American after leading Chatsworth High School to a California state championship this season. He is the top recruit in USC's incoming class.