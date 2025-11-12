Louisville Coach Pat Kelsey Reveals Celebration Went Too Far After Beating Kentucky
Pat Kelsey experienced the agony of victory on Tuesday night as Louisville notched a rivalry win over Kentucky. After his Cardinals put the finishing touches on a 96-88 triumph, Kelsey gathered with the other coaches on staff in the practice gym before going into the locker room with the players.
Safe to say, some tomfoolery broke out and the next thing that happened was Kelsey showing up to his media interview with a heavily bandaged hand.
"As soon as I walked in, those guys just started running at me, chasing me," Kelsey explained. "I was just doing the, like when someone hits a walk-off home run and they try to mob him and he just runs around the field. I can move now. ... There's a curtain that separates the two halves of the court, and I try to bust through, but my finger gets caught on something."
Kelsey looked down to see his finger at a "90-degree angle" which is about as bad of an angle a finger can be at. Team doctors were able to quickly address the problem
Worth it? Probably. A guy simply does not get his first victory over Kentucky more than once. And you cannot stop dudes from rocking.