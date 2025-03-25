SI

LSU’s Kim Mulkey Had Priceless Reaction to Her Grandkid Messing Up Her Postgame Interview

LSU's Kim Mulkey had her postgame interview take a funny turn thanks to her grandchild.
The LSU women's basketball team easily advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament with a 101-71 victory over Florida State on Monday night.

The hardest part of the evening for Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey seemed to happen moments after the final whistle when one of her grandkids messed up her postgame interview in hilarious fashion. Mulkey was in the process of answering a question when suddenly her headphones got pulled down off her head.

The legendary coach made quite a face before saying: "That’s why you love grandkids, right?”

Here's how that funny moment played out:

Mulkey played that off pretty well. Next up for her Tigers is a matchup with No. 2 seed NC State on Friday night.

