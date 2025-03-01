SI

Most Points Scored in March Madness: Single Game, Highest Scoring Games, Tournament Records

Notre Dame guard Austin Carr's 61 points remains a single-game NCAA tournament record.
There’s a reason the NCAA tournament is referred to as March Madness. Because there’s no shortage of wild, unexpected outcomes. 

Of course included in those are shocking upsets—the moments where David knocks Goliath out and captivates the nation—but those aren’t the only things that make for some madness in March. 

What about Herculean efforts by players and teams on the scoreboard? The games where a single player puts a program on his back and racks up points in bunches. 

Or what about the unexpected shootout between two teams desperately trying to advance? Sure, defense wins championships, but high-scoring duels are something special to watch. 

Those are the players, teams and moments we’re going to break down. 

Most Points Scored in a Single March Madness Game

The record for points scored in a single men’s NCAA tournament game is a whopping 264, which was set on March 18, 1990. 

A second-round matchup between the Loyola Marymount Lions and Michigan Wolverines was an explosion of points, resembling something out of a video game. 

But let’s take a step back and look at how these two teams got there. 

Michigan was led by head coach Steve Fisher, who was in his first full season at the helm of the Wolverines. The year prior saw Fisher take over for departing coach Bill Frieder, leading the Wolverines to a national championship.

Loyola Marymount came into the NCAA tournament just weeks after Hank Gathers collapsed and passed away due to a heart condition during the West Coast Conference tournament. Gathers was an absolute star for the Lions, who was the second player in the history of college basketball to lead the country in points scored and rebounds in a single season in 1989. 

The Wolverines and Lions met at Long Beach Arena, which was just 30 or so miles away from LMU’s campus. So, as one would imagine, the crowd was all-in for the Lions. But, Michigan was the No. 3 seed and favored to win as the defending champs. 

Some lights-out 3-point shooting (and exceptionally porous defense) from LMU resulted in a fireworks-filled first half. The Lions led 65–58 after the first 20 minutes. 

Just nine minutes into the second half and LMU hits the 100-point mark. The Lions set a record this season, scoring 100+ points in 27 of 30 games. 

LMU set the NCAA single-game points record (128) with nearly five minutes remaining. But the Lions kept scoring. 

When it was all said and done, LMU blew the doors off of Michigan, 149–115.

Most Points Scored by a Single Player in NCAA Tournament Game

The most points scored in a March Madness game by a single player is 61, which was accomplished by Notre Dame’s Austin Carr in 1970. 

Carr averaged 36.4 points during his 74-game collegiate career before being selected first overall in the 1971 NBA draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

But his most explosive game came on March 7, 1970. 

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish were squaring off with the Ohio Bobcats and Carr’s man (John Canine) hit his first six shots. This prompted Irish coaches to heckle Carr on the bench, inquiring if he had any interest in playing defense. 

It’s tough to say if Carr was interested in defense, but he was certainly interested in playing offense. 

Carr finished with 25-of-44 shooting, hitting 11-of-14 from the free-throw line. The game was played before the three-point line was instituted. Had the game been played today, Carr would have scored 70 points. 

Carr remains the only player to score 60+ in a tournament game. However, plenty of players have had explosive scoring performances in March. 

Player

Points

Team

Year

Austin Carr

61

Notre Dame

1970

Bill Bradley

58

Princeton

1965

Oscar Robertson

56

Cincinnati

1958

Austin Carr

52

Notre Dame

1970

Austin Carr

52

Notre Dame

1971

David Robertson

50

Navy

1987

Elvin Hayes

49

Houston

1968

Hal Lear

48

Temple

1956

Austin Carr

47

Notre Dame

1971

Dave Corzine

46

DePaul

1978

Most Points Scored in a Single NCAA Tournament

Glen Rice’s 184 points during the 1989 NCAA tournament remains the record. Rice led Michigan to the national championship that season before he became a three-time NBA All-Star with the Charlotte Hornets. 

Rice scored 23 points in the first round against Xavier; 36 points against South Alabama in the second round; 34 against North Carolina in the Sweet Sixteen; 32 against Virginia in the Elite Eight; 28 against Illinois in the Final Four; and 31 against Seton Hall in the national championship. 

Highest-Scoring NCAA Tournament Games of All Time

Year

Total Points

Winning Team (PTS)

Losing Team (PTS)

1990

264

No. 11 Loyola Marymount (149)

No. 3 Michigan (115)

1988

234

No. 10 Loyola Marymount (119)

No. 7 Wyoming (115)

1990

232

No. 1 UNLV (131)

No. 11 Loyola Marymount (101)

1989

220

No. 5 Arkansas (120)

No. 12 Loyola Marymount (101)

1988

216

No. 2 UNC (123)

No. 10 Loyola Marymount (97)

2005

214

No. 7 West Virginia (111)

No. 2 Wake Forest (105)

1994

207

No. 12 Tulsa (112)

No. 5 UCLA (102)

1992

206

No. 1 Duke (104)

No. 2 Kentucky (103)

2007

206

No. 5 Tennessee (121)

No. 12 Long Beach State (86)

1987

206

No. 1 UNC (109)

No. 9 Michigan (97)

