Most Points Scored in March Madness: Single Game, Highest Scoring Games, Tournament Records
There’s a reason the NCAA tournament is referred to as March Madness. Because there’s no shortage of wild, unexpected outcomes.
Of course included in those are shocking upsets—the moments where David knocks Goliath out and captivates the nation—but those aren’t the only things that make for some madness in March.
What about Herculean efforts by players and teams on the scoreboard? The games where a single player puts a program on his back and racks up points in bunches.
Or what about the unexpected shootout between two teams desperately trying to advance? Sure, defense wins championships, but high-scoring duels are something special to watch.
Those are the players, teams and moments we’re going to break down.
Most Points Scored in a Single March Madness Game
The record for points scored in a single men’s NCAA tournament game is a whopping 264, which was set on March 18, 1990.
A second-round matchup between the Loyola Marymount Lions and Michigan Wolverines was an explosion of points, resembling something out of a video game.
But let’s take a step back and look at how these two teams got there.
Michigan was led by head coach Steve Fisher, who was in his first full season at the helm of the Wolverines. The year prior saw Fisher take over for departing coach Bill Frieder, leading the Wolverines to a national championship.
Loyola Marymount came into the NCAA tournament just weeks after Hank Gathers collapsed and passed away due to a heart condition during the West Coast Conference tournament. Gathers was an absolute star for the Lions, who was the second player in the history of college basketball to lead the country in points scored and rebounds in a single season in 1989.
The Wolverines and Lions met at Long Beach Arena, which was just 30 or so miles away from LMU’s campus. So, as one would imagine, the crowd was all-in for the Lions. But, Michigan was the No. 3 seed and favored to win as the defending champs.
Some lights-out 3-point shooting (and exceptionally porous defense) from LMU resulted in a fireworks-filled first half. The Lions led 65–58 after the first 20 minutes.
Just nine minutes into the second half and LMU hits the 100-point mark. The Lions set a record this season, scoring 100+ points in 27 of 30 games.
LMU set the NCAA single-game points record (128) with nearly five minutes remaining. But the Lions kept scoring.
When it was all said and done, LMU blew the doors off of Michigan, 149–115.
Most Points Scored by a Single Player in NCAA Tournament Game
The most points scored in a March Madness game by a single player is 61, which was accomplished by Notre Dame’s Austin Carr in 1970.
Carr averaged 36.4 points during his 74-game collegiate career before being selected first overall in the 1971 NBA draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
But his most explosive game came on March 7, 1970.
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish were squaring off with the Ohio Bobcats and Carr’s man (John Canine) hit his first six shots. This prompted Irish coaches to heckle Carr on the bench, inquiring if he had any interest in playing defense.
It’s tough to say if Carr was interested in defense, but he was certainly interested in playing offense.
Carr finished with 25-of-44 shooting, hitting 11-of-14 from the free-throw line. The game was played before the three-point line was instituted. Had the game been played today, Carr would have scored 70 points.
Carr remains the only player to score 60+ in a tournament game. However, plenty of players have had explosive scoring performances in March.
Player
Points
Team
Year
Austin Carr
61
Notre Dame
1970
Bill Bradley
58
Princeton
1965
Oscar Robertson
56
Cincinnati
1958
Austin Carr
52
Notre Dame
1970
Austin Carr
52
Notre Dame
1971
David Robertson
50
Navy
1987
Elvin Hayes
49
Houston
1968
Hal Lear
48
Temple
1956
Austin Carr
47
Notre Dame
1971
Dave Corzine
46
DePaul
1978
Most Points Scored in a Single NCAA Tournament
Glen Rice’s 184 points during the 1989 NCAA tournament remains the record. Rice led Michigan to the national championship that season before he became a three-time NBA All-Star with the Charlotte Hornets.
Rice scored 23 points in the first round against Xavier; 36 points against South Alabama in the second round; 34 against North Carolina in the Sweet Sixteen; 32 against Virginia in the Elite Eight; 28 against Illinois in the Final Four; and 31 against Seton Hall in the national championship.
Highest-Scoring NCAA Tournament Games of All Time
Year
Total Points
Winning Team (PTS)
Losing Team (PTS)
1990
264
No. 11 Loyola Marymount (149)
No. 3 Michigan (115)
1988
234
No. 10 Loyola Marymount (119)
No. 7 Wyoming (115)
1990
232
No. 1 UNLV (131)
No. 11 Loyola Marymount (101)
1989
220
No. 5 Arkansas (120)
No. 12 Loyola Marymount (101)
1988
216
No. 2 UNC (123)
No. 10 Loyola Marymount (97)
2005
214
No. 7 West Virginia (111)
No. 2 Wake Forest (105)
1994
207
No. 12 Tulsa (112)
No. 5 UCLA (102)
1992
206
No. 1 Duke (104)
No. 2 Kentucky (103)
2007
206
No. 5 Tennessee (121)
No. 12 Long Beach State (86)
1987
206
No. 1 UNC (109)
No. 9 Michigan (97)