NBA Draft Expert Explains How Cooper Flagg Has Put 'Stranglehold' on No. 1 Pick
Cooper Flagg has so far lived up to his potential during his freshman season at Duke, having quickly emerged as one of, if not the most dominating player in college basketball. Flagg's success hasn't gone unnoticed by NBA scouts, either.
The 18-year-old remains the most coveted prospect in this year's draft, and ESPN's Jonathan Givony even said that Flagg has put a "stranglehold" on the No. 1 pick. Givony credits his competitiveness and versatility on the defensive end and his ability to impact winning as two reasons Flagg is essentially a foregone conclusion to be picked first.
During his freshman season, Flagg has averaged 19.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He shoots at a 36.4% clip from three-point range and boasts a 47.9% field goal percentage.
The sky is the limit for Flagg, who Givony notes is expected by pro scouts to develop into at least an All-Star talent. "How he handles the spotlight moving forward will tell us more about whether he projects as 'merely' an All-Star, or if, as some scouts suggest, he can develop into one of the NBA's most impactful players," wrote Givony on Wednesday.
Clearly, Flagg has captivated fans across the country, and his excellent season at Duke has furthered the excitement about his prospects from NBA scouts, too. He'll look to keep his dominant run going as the Blue Devils aim to win the ACC and make a deep NCAA tournament run.