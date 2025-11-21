NCAA Finds No Point Shaving at Temple but Penalizes Hysier Miller, Two Staffers
The NCAA issued its infractions report on the Temple men’s basketball impermissible gambling case Friday, sanctioning two former staff members and citing former player Hysier Miller as well. But the ruling contained no findings of point shaving or game fixing on the part of Miller, although it was determined that he placed bets against his team on three occasions as part of multiteam parlay wagers.
Camren Wynter, a former special assistant to Temple head coach Adam Fisher, admitted to placing 52 impermissible bets in 2023 totaling $9,642 on pro and college sports, including $1,923 on college football. Jaylen Bond, a former graduate assistant coach at Temple, placed 546 impermissible bets totaling approximately $5,597 on pro and college sports between 2022 and ’24, including $200 on college football and basketball, the infractions report says.
Wynter and Bond were given a one-year show cause penalty that will carry with it a three-game suspension if either is hired by another NCAA program in the next year. Neither staffer was found to have bet on Temple athletic contests.
Miller, who was the starting point guard for the Owls in the 2022–23 and ’23–24 seasons, was found to have placed 39 impermissible sportsbook bets on Temple and three against the Owls, totaling approximately $473, between Nov. 7, 2022, and March 2, 2024. (Temple lost at home to Wagner on the first of those dates, and at home to Tulsa on the last of them.)
“Miller never placed a standalone bet on the outcome of a Temple men’s basketball game,” the NCAA report states. “Miller’s bets involved various parlays on 23 different Temple games using sportsbook accounts belonging to other people.”
Temple is also under scrutiny by federal investigators from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Eastern District of Pennsylvania which is probing illegal wagering on college basketball games nationwide, sources have told Sports Illustrated. That inquiry has been ongoing for at least a year and is believed to be in its latter stages.
Among those that sources tell SI are under scrutiny in the EDPA case are known gamblers Shane Hennen and Marves Fairley, both of whom were charged in connection with the federal investigation of gambling corruption at the NBA level.
The NCAA has now completed impermissible wagering cases involving former players at Fresno State, San José State, Eastern Michigan, New Orleans, Mississippi Valley State, Arizona State and now Temple. The NCAA also announced in September that it has an ongoing gambling infractions investigation involving North Carolina A&T.
The Temple case is the first one of the completed NCAA infractions cases that involves members of the coaching staff.
Temple wagering irregularities were the first in the wave of college cases to come to light publicly, in March 2024. On March 7 of that year, SI reported that gambling compliance watchdogs and sports book operators had noticed unusual wagering activity against the Owls prior to their home game against Temple. The line jumped in favor of the Blazers during the day, resulting in some books taking the game off the board.
UAB led the game by 15 points at halftime and went on to win by 28. Sources familiar with the Temple probe said gambling compliance operators had been studying betting irregularities on Owls games for several weeks leading up to the UAB contest.
At one casino, the line moved from UAB as a 1.5-point favorite over Temple at the beginning of the day to UAB as an eight-point favorite by mid-afternoon, then settled at seven closer to tipoff.
That was the second straight loss for Temple and the second straight game in which the Owls did not come close to covering the spread. They were favored by 5.5 points the previous game at home against Tulsa and lost by five. Tulsa opened the game by jumping out to a 16–2 lead and stayed ahead the rest of the way.
Miller announced a transfer to Virginia Tech during the spring of 2024. He was subsequently dismissed from the team before the ’24–25 season began for what sources say was his connection to the Temple probe.
Earlier Friday, Temple reportedly gave Fisher a two-year contract extension. He started his tenure at the school in 2023. Many of the impermissible wagers identified by the NCAA, by his staff members and Miller, occurred during Fisher’s time as head coach.
