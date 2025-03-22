Rick Pitino Had Simple Explanation for Benching St. John's Star in Loss to Arkansas
All-American St. John's guard RJ Luis was a big part of his team's success this season—but he picked an unfortunate game to have his worst shooting outing of the year.
Luis attempted 17 field goals and made just three in the No. 2 Red Storm's 75–66 loss to No. 10 Arkansas in the second round of the NCAA men's tournament on Saturday. He finished with nine points in 30 minutes—and was almost entirely absent as St. John's let a tight game fritter away down the stretch.
After the game, Red Storm coach Rick Pitino discussed Luis's absence.
"You already know the answer... you're asking leading questions," Pitino told a reporter. "You already know. Don't ask leading questions. You already know why he didn't play."
Pitino noted that Luis played 30 minutes, implying that the Miami native had his chance.
Luis ended a year to remember with 18.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game—all career highs. He became the first Big East Player of the Year from St. John's since forward Walter Berry in 1986.