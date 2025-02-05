Rick Pitino Had a Macabre Reaction to St. John's Free Throw Struggles vs. Marquette
The free-throw line was Rick Pitino's main enemy as his No. 12-ranked St. John's Red Storm held on to a win over the No. 11-ranked Marquette Golden Eagles Tuesday night. St. John's got to the stripe nearly twice as much as their opponent, but didn't make the most of those opportunities.
Although it was a rough shooting night for Pitino's team, he was able to let out a sigh of relief as St. John's held on to a 70-64 win despite a 17-for-31 performance on free throws. They shot just 3-of-16 on three-pointers, too. Legendary Fox Sports commentator Bill Raftery asked Pitino how he's able to control his emotions when the foul shots aren't going down, to which Pitino had a ghastly response.
"Inside, I want to kill myself, outside I just say 'that's ok we're going to make the next one,'" Pitino said.
Remarkably, he had a similar reaction to a tough loss at the hands of Creighton just last month.
With the win Tuesday, the Johnnies advanced to 20-3 on the season, sitting atop the Big East. They travel to play Dan Hurley's UConn team next, where the two head coaches are sure to see their heart rates rise.