Steph Curry Takes Assistant GM Role With Davidson in First for Active NBA Player
Sixteen years into one of the most decorated careers in NBA history, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry appears set to take on a new challenge.
Curry has agreed to become Davidson's assistant general manager, according to a Monday morning report from ESPN's Shams Charania. The 36-year-old will fulfill his role while remaining an active NBA player.
From 2007 to '09, Curry played for the Wildcats—helping establish the small liberal arts school as one of college basketball's most recognizable mid-majors. He made two All-America teams and led the Southern Conference in scoring all three of his years in school; his 28.6 points per game in 2009 led all of Division I.
Davidson is currently coached by Matt McKillop; his father, Bob McKillop, coached Curry.
Now in the Atlantic 10, the Wildcats have struggled a bit in recent years. In 2024, they posted their first losing season since 2001. They are 16–15 in 2025, and will play Richmond in the first round of the Atlantic 10 tournament Wednesday morning.