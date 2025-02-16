Tom Izzo Had the Perfect Line After Setting Big Ten Wins Record

“I’d turn it in for a banner.”



The MOST Big Ten wins in league history in men’s basketball:



1. Tom Izzo - 354 wins

2. Bob Knight - 353 wins

3. Gene Keady - 265 wins



Ever humble, Tom Izzo is the new all-time winningest head coach in Big Ten MBB history. pic.twitter.com/MWK4yS5ncX