VCU Targeting Bryant's Phil Martelli Jr. to Replace Departed Coach Ryan Odom

The Rams' presumptive next coach is familiar with the Atlantic 10.

Patrick Andres

Phil Martelli Jr. speaks to reporters before Bryant's NCAA tournament game against Michigan State.
Phil Martelli Jr. speaks to reporters before Bryant's NCAA tournament game against Michigan State. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
VCU—the land of rising coaching stars—reportedly has its next one.

The Rams are targeting Bryant coach Phil Martelli Jr. as their next head coach, according to a Tuesday evening report from Pete Thamel of ESPN. Martelli, 43, would replace coach Ryan Odom; Odom left for Virginia on Friday.

Martelli—the son of longtime former Saint Joseph's coach Phil Martelli Sr., who per CBS's Jon Rothstein is expected to join his son's staff—has spent two years with the Bulldogs. He led them to a 20-13 record in 2024 and a 23-12 record in 2025; the latter season ended with an NCAA men's tournament berth.

Bryant lost 87–62 to Michigan State in the first round Friday, ending its season.

For VCU, Martelli Jr.'s hire continues a remarkable track record of identifying and hiring rising coaching talent. Each of the Rams' last six coaches are currently plying their trade elsewhere: Jeff Capel (Pittsburgh), Anthony Grant (Dayton), Shaka Smart (Marquette), Will Wade (NC State), Mike Rhoads (Penn State) and Odom (the Cavaliers).

The Rams went 28-7 in '25, their best record since 2012; they lost to BYU in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Patrick Andres
