Virginia Inks Longtime Coach Tony Bennett to New Extension Through 2029-30 Season
In the wake of a relative down year, Virginia is sticking by its greatest coach.
The Cavaliers are signing coach Tony Bennett to a new extension that will keep him in Charlottesville through the conclusion of the 2029-30 season, the university announced in a Thursday afternoon release.
Bennett, 55, led Virginia to the national championship in 2019.
"I love (Virginia) and it has always been a special place for me and my family," Bennett said in the statement. "My staff and I look forward to adapting to the new landscape of college athletics. We will continue to build one of the best basketball programs on and off the court without compromising the values of our university."
The Cavaliers slipped a bit in the 2023-24 campaign, going 23–11 and exiting the NCAA men's tournament in the First Four. Virginia hasn't won a tournament game since beating Texas Tech in the '19 national championship, in fact.
However, Bennett—a legendary guard at Green Bay and a two-time tournament qualifier as Washington State's coach—is the program's winningest leader.