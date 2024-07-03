Why Former UNC Star Armando Bacot Rooted for Duke Over NC State in NCAA Final Four
Armando Bacot's college basketball career at UNC is now over after five seasons, and now he isn't holding back about his thoughts regarding his former ACC opponents.
When it came to NC State's Cinderella story Final Four run in this year's NCAA tournament, Bacot wasn't rooting for the underdog. In fact, he even wanted UNC's ultimate rival, Duke, to make the Final Four over the Wolfpack.
"I can't stand NC State," Bacot said on the Run Your Race podcast. "I wanted Duke to win. I wanted Duke to go to the Final Four. I didn't want NC State to go to the Final Four. ... It'd be remembered at Duke for maybe two to three years, then after that, they didn't win it all, so be it. But, like, NC State, they're never going to let this go."
Luckily for Bacot, NC State lost to Purdue in the Final Four back in April.
On the same podcast appearance, Bacot revealed his dark secret: He grew up a Duke fan. This isn't too much of a secret, though, as he admitted fans have dug up his old Facebook posts talking about the Blue Devils.
Bacot surprised himself when he signed with UNC before the 2019 season. He went to Duke camps growing up, and even hated the Tar Heels.
"Committing to Carolina for me was crazy because, a lot of people don't know this, I grew up a Duke fan," Bacot said. "Hated Carolina."
Obviously, his opinions most likely changed over the course of his college career.
Bacot was signed by the Utah Jazz on an Exhibit-10 contract meaning he will play in this year's Summer League. He has a chance of his contract being converted to a two-way contract before the 2024–25 NBA season starts.