Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer Brings Key Assistant From Washington to Be New OC
A reunion is afoot in Tuscaloosa after the Alabama Crimson Tide put together their worst finish to a season since 2007.
According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Alabama is set to hire Ryan Grubb as their next offensive coordinator. Grubb and Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer have worked together at multiple stops over their coaching careers. The two overlapped at Sioux Falls (2007 to '09), Eastern Michigan ('14 to '16) Fresno State ('17 to '18, '20 to '21), and Washington ('22 to '23).
When Alabama hired DeBoer as their next head coach last January following Nick Saban's retirement, Grubb was originally set to follow him from Washington and become the Tide's next OC. Instead, however, he stayed in Seattle and became the Seahawks offensive coordinator under Mike Macdonald. Grubb was fired after one season in which the Hawks scored just 22.1 points per game and missed the playoffs.
He now once again joins forces with DeBoer. The last time they coached together, the Washington Huskies to a 14-0 record before losing to Michigan in the 2023-24 CFP National Championship, and their offense scored 36 points per game with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. leading the nation in passing yards.