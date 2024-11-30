Andrew Luck Returns to Stanford As Football Program's General Manager
Andrew Luck is on his way back to Stanford.
The former Indianapolis Colts quarterback and four-time Pro Bowler has accepted a role to become the general manager for Stanford's football program according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Luck's role with the Cardinal places him above the entire program and is a unique evolution from the traditional college general manager in the NIL era, according to Thamel's report. Luck will have his hands in all aspects of Stanford football, both on and off the field.
He'll manage the coaching and player personnel staffs, recruiting, roster management and the student-athlete experience. Thamel noted that Luck's business duties will include some aspects similar to the role of an NFL president, including fundraising, sponsorships, attendance, sales, in-stadium experience and alumni relations.
“I’m excited. I think Stanford is taking an assertive and innovative step," Luck said in a statement via ESPN. "We’re undoubtably the best athletic department in college sports. We have to re-prove it in football, and we’re excited to be part of that challenge.”
The Cardinal (3-9) finished a forgettable year with a 34-31 loss to San Jose State on Friday. Second-year head coach Troy Taylor now has an ideal partner to help get the football program back on track.
Luck helped bring Stanford to prominence as a player and now he hopes to do so as the program's top executive.