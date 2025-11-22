Arch Manning Caught a TD in Sweet Texas Trick Play Against Arkansas
Texas dipped deep down into the bag of tricks as the Longhorns took on Arkansas at home Saturday.
On second-and-goal from the four-yard line with a one-point lead, Texas drew up a sweet trick play where quarterback Arch Manning handed off the ball, then snuck out into the flat to make a wide-open touchdown catch. Wide receiver Parker Livingstone got the ball in a misdirection and rolled to find Manning in the end zone for the easiest six points the Longhorns will get for a while.
Credit to Manning as Livingstone’s throw sailed high, but the QB leaped to make a nice catch that paid off the call.
Manning had a hot start to the game aside from the first touchdown catch of his career. On Texas’ first three drives of the game, he went 8-for-9 passing with 191 yards and two touchdowns. Arkansas scored after the trick play to trim the Longhorns’ lead back to one, but Manning found Livingstone on a deep shot for a 54-yard touchdown shortly thereafter.
Livingstone to Manning, then the other way around just a few minutes later.
Texas, ranked No. 17, is 7-3 as the Longhorns hope to finish their regular-season slate strong with a win over the Razorbacks before their finale next week against undefeated Texas A&M.
