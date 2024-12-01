Arch Manning Dazzles With Fourth-Down Touchdown Run to Open Scoring vs. Texas A&M
When Texas and Texas A&M's rivalry went on hiatus after their 2011 thriller, who would've thought the next points in the series would be scored by then-NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning's nephew?
That's exactly what happened Saturday evening in College Station, Texas as the No. 3 Longhorns and No. 20 Aggies squared off. When Texas faced 4th-and-2 on the Texas A&M 15-yard line with 3:07 left in the first quarter, Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian summoned quarterback Arch Manning off the bench to temporarily replace Quinn Ewers.
Manning responded by using his legs to stake Texas to an eventual 7–0 lead.
In six games this season entering Saturday, Manning had rushed 17 times for 81 yards and three touchdowns—on top of his nine touchdowns and two interceptions through the air.
As good as Ewers is, it's clear that Manning's speed in space gives the Longhorns an entirely new dimension on offense.