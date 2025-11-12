Army Unveils Stunning 1775-Inspired Uniforms Ahead of 126th Army-Navy Game
The Army Black Knights have unveiled the uniforms they will wear against Navy in the 126th edition of the historic Army-Navy Game next month.
Each year, both service academies create and don a new set of unique uniforms for their storied rivalry. In 2025, Army will honor “250 years of unwavering service to the Nation” with these incredible, 1775-inspired uniforms.
Check them out:
“For the past 250 years, the United States Army has stood as America’s enduring symbol of service and sacrifice,” Army wrote on its website. “Born in the desperate conditions of the American Revolution, the Army’s legacy is one of steadfast commitment to the defense of liberty, reflected in our motto, ‘This we’ll defend.’
“At the core of the Army’s service are the seven Army Values: Loyalty, Duty, Respect, Selfless Service, Honor, Integrity, and Personal Courage. These values represent the moral compass of every Soldier, bind us in shared purpose, and ensure character and trust are the bedrock of our profession.
“On December 13th we are humbled and honored to represent the Army’s 250 years of unwavering service to the Nation and unparalleled sacrifice for its ideals. We will carry the Army’s Warrior Ethos with us onto the gridiron in Baltimore as we defeat our rivals and seize the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy.”
You can read more about the uniforms and who they honor here.
Navy leads the all-time rivalry with a record of 63–55–7, and also won last year’s contest 31–13, bucking a two-game Army winning streak.
The 2025 edition of the Game will be played at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 13th. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. ET.