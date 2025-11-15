Bill Belichick Releases Statement on Potential Departure for NFL
North Carolina coach Bill Belichick won two Super Bowls as the Giants' defensive coordinator once upon a time—but he doesn't appear eager to return to the Big Apple anytime soon.
Belichick will not pursue NFL opportunities and is fully committed to the Tar Heels, he said in a Friday evening statement via ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Despite circulating rumors, I have not and will not pursue any NFL head coaching vacancies," Belichick said. "Since arriving in Chapel Hill, my commitment to the UNC football program has not waivered. We have tremendous support from the university, our alumni, and the entire Carolina community."
Belichick, 73, has weathered an up-and-down first season with the Tar Heels. North Carolina started 2-5 but has gradually improved, and owns consecutive wins over Syracuse and Stanford with bowl eligibility firmly in play.
Considered professional football's greatest coach, Belichick won Super Bowls XXI and XXV with New York in 1991 before taking home six more with the Patriots.
“We're on to Wake Forest," Belichick concluded his statement, referencing one of his most durable catchphrases.