Bill Belichick Using Repeated Tactic to Build North Carolina Football Roster

The GOAT coach has always had an affinity for the sport of lacrosse.

Belichick coaches the Tar Heels during spring football.
Belichick coaches the Tar Heels during spring football. / Peyton Williams, Getty Images.
As Bill Belichick and North Carolina get ready for their Week 1 matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs, they're also continuing to build out their roster.

As pointed out by Ty Xanders on X (formerly Twitter), Paul Barton is joining the Tar Heels as a tight end. What makes the move noteworthy is that Barton is a former four-year starter for the UNC lacrosse team.

Belichick is no stranger to the game of lacrosse. Not only did he play the game collegiately—and earn the role of captain his senior year at Wesleyan University—but he's also employed several lax bros in the past. Chris Hogan, a wide receiver for the New England Patriots from 2016 to '18, played lacrosse for three seasons at Penn State and went on to play professionally following his retirement from the NFL.

Additionally, Belichick's former cornerbacks coach while with the Patriots—Mike Pellegrino—was a standout lacrosse player at Johns Hopkins and played professionally in the MLL before joining New England's staff. Belichick's daughter, Amanda, is also the head women's lacrosse coach at Holy Cross.

Needless to say, the 73-year-old knows the game, and perhaps how it relates to football. We'll see if he can make some magic happen with Barton in the tight end room.

