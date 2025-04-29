Boise State Gives Big Extension to HC Spencer Danielson After CFP Run
Boise State and football coach Spencer Danielson reached an agreement on a five-year extension, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Tuesday.
Danielson's annual salary will almost double to $2.2 million a year. The deal will increase by $100,000 each year, making the total contract worth around $11 million. This makes Danielson the second-highest paid coach in the Mountain West behind UNLV's Dan Mullen's $3.5 million annual salary.
The 2024 season marked the first full year in which Danielson led the Broncos. He took over as interim coach in Nov. 23 after previous coach Andy Avalos was fired. That means in his first full season as head coach, Danielson led the Broncos to the College Football Playoff as the third seed.
Boise State posted a 12-2 record last season, which ended in the Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State. They also won the Mountain West title for a second year in a row. Danielson was named Mountain West head coach of the year. As head coach, Danielson has a 15-3 overall record with Boise State.
Danielson also just coached standout running back Ashton Jeanty, who was just drafted No. 6 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders. Jeanty had an incredible season by rushing for 2,601 yards this year, the second-most yards in a season in NCAA history and a Mountain West record. He was also a Heisman Trophy finalist.