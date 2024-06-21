SI

Brent Venables, Oklahoma Agree to Extension as Team Enters SEC, per Report

Patrick Andres

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables shouts during a University of Oklahoma Sooners spring football game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, April 20, 2024. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables shouts during a University of Oklahoma Sooners spring football game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, April 20, 2024. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY
Oklahoma is entering a new era of its storied football history—and that new era will reportedly include a fresh start for its coach.

The Sooners have agreed to a new six-year contract with coach Brent Venables, according to a Friday afternoon report from Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Venables, 53, is entering his third season with Oklahoma. After struggling to a 6-7 season in year one, Venables steered the Sooners to a 10-3 mark and No. 15 finish in the AP Poll in 2023.

Per Thamel, his new deal will lengthen his contract by two seasons and give him a raise.

Before taking the Oklahoma job, Venables worked at Kansas State under coach Bill Snyder and spent over a decade on the Sooners' staff. As Clemson's defensive coordinator for a decade, he helped mastermind the Tigers' 2010s success.

Oklahoma will begin play in the SEC this season after 28 years in the Big 12. The Sooners open their 2024 campaign on Aug. 30 against Temple.

