Brent Venables, Oklahoma Agree to Extension as Team Enters SEC, per Report
Oklahoma is entering a new era of its storied football history—and that new era will reportedly include a fresh start for its coach.
The Sooners have agreed to a new six-year contract with coach Brent Venables, according to a Friday afternoon report from Pete Thamel of ESPN.
Venables, 53, is entering his third season with Oklahoma. After struggling to a 6-7 season in year one, Venables steered the Sooners to a 10-3 mark and No. 15 finish in the AP Poll in 2023.
Per Thamel, his new deal will lengthen his contract by two seasons and give him a raise.
Before taking the Oklahoma job, Venables worked at Kansas State under coach Bill Snyder and spent over a decade on the Sooners' staff. As Clemson's defensive coordinator for a decade, he helped mastermind the Tigers' 2010s success.
Oklahoma will begin play in the SEC this season after 28 years in the Big 12. The Sooners open their 2024 campaign on Aug. 30 against Temple.