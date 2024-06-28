SI

Cincinnati's Dontay Corleone Out Indefinitely After Hospitalization With Blood Clots

Corleone has made all-conference teams in both his seasons with the Bearcats.

Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Dontay Corleone (2) tackles Iowa State Cyclones running back Eli Sanders (6) in the fourth quarter during a college football game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Cincinnati Bearcats Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.
As just over two months remain until a new season, Cincinnati is dealing with some bad news.

Bearcats defensive lineman Dontay Corleone is out indefinitely after spending time in the hospital because of blood clots in his lungs, the program announced Friday.

"Dontay came to us with chest pain and told us he was having trouble breathing. Over the course of two days, we ran several different tests with the UC Medical Center that determined he had blood clots in both of his lungs," Cincinnati senior associate athletic director for sports medicine Aaron Himmler said in a statement. "His recovery has been going well. Thankfully, we caught this early, and we are hopeful he will be able to safely return to playing football in the near future."

Per the athletic department statement, Corleone spent one night in the hospital and was discharged June 14—since which he has been recovering at home.

Corleone, nicknamed "The Godfather," has garnered all-conference honors for the Bearcats in the AAC in 2022 and the Big 12 in 2023. Cincinnati opens its season Aug. 31 against Towson.

"Right now, I'm focused on my recovery. My hope is I will be able to return to football soon, but in the meantime, I will do everything I can to rehab and help the football program as a leader and mentor to our younger players," Corleone said.

