Dabo Swinney Appears to Forget Recruit's Name During Official Visit
Clemson hosted an official visit weekend to start June. The top-ranked offensive tackle in the nation, David Sanders Jr., was supposed to be there, so you can understand why Dabo Swinney would not have been completely focused on, say, the 14th ranked OT in the nation, Brayden Jacobs, who was also on campus.
Though you might be surprised to see him forget Jacobs name if he was in the same room as him and recording a video with him, which is what appeared to happen in this video posted by Rivals. Jacobs introduces himself and his future coach and then Swinney jumps in holding a bedazzled football and seems to forget who he's talking to.
You would think if you refuse to deal with the transfer portal then keeping the guys who actually committ would be a bigger priority, but he's the one with two national championships.
For those of you unfamiliar with Jacobs, he is the son of former New York Giants running back Brandon Jacobs. At 6-foot-4 and 260-plus pounds, Brandon Jacobs was a monster of a running back and an uncommonly large human, but even he looks normal next to his son.
Brayden is currently listed at 6-foot-7, 318 pounds on Rivals. He committed to Clemson back in January, a month after Clemson beat Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.
Big time bowl games and bedazzeled footballs. What else could a kid ask for? Besides a coach who remembers his name.