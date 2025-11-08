SI

‘College GameDay’ Crew Stunned by the Most Ridiculous High School INT Return You’ll See

Pat McAfee, Nick Saban and company couldn’t believe what they were watching.

Tom Dierberger

Wheeling Park beat John Marshall 63–40 on Friday night in a West Virginia high school football matchup.
Wheeling Park beat John Marshall 63–40 on Friday night in a West Virginia high school football matchup. / WTOV News

Anything can happen under the Friday night lights.

In a matchup between two West Virginia high school programs Friday night, Wheeling Park defensive lineman Akeem Davis rumbled ahead for one of the best big man interception returns you’ll ever see.

Early in the second quarter with the John Marshall Monarchs driving down the field, Davis perfectly read a screen play and stepped in front of the intended receiver to nab the interception. He caught the football at Wheeling Park’s 41-yard line—and somehow, some way, would not be denied of the end zone.

dark. FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI

Listed as 6’1”, 320 pounds on the team’s official roster, Davis powered through a couple of early tackle attempts. And when there was a big pileup of bodies from both teams around the John Marshall 45-yard line, Davis fought his way through and finished off the interception return into the end zone.

The incredible highlight was first shared on social media by Jack Hillgrove of WTOV News and 93.7 The Fan.

Aside from Davis’s big play, there wasn’t much defense played Friday night, as Wheeling Park won 63–40 to improve to 6–4 on the season.

‘College GameDay’ cast loses their minds over Akeem Davis’s return

Davis’s big moment made its way onto college football’s top show Saturday morning.

On Saturday’s episode of ESPN’s College GameDay, which is streaming live from Pat McAfee’s X account as the network’s feud continues with YouTube TV, Nick Saban and the crew watched Davis’s return and couldn’t believe their eyes.

“Get him the ball more,” McAfee said after watching the highlight. “We’re in playoff season. Let’s get him at fullback.”

What a special moment for the Wheeling Park junior.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple andSpotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.

feed

Published
Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/College Football