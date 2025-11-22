Dan Lanning Has Simple Answer About Oregon When Asked Why His Name Isn’t in Rumors
Dan Lanning’s name was floated for the Alabama job two years ago, when Nick Saban abruptly retired. Lanning made plenty of sense for the Crimson Tide—a former graduate assistant under Saban, Lanning made his name under Kirby Smart at Georgia, the biggest branch off of Saban’s coaching tree.
By all accounts, Lanning didn’t seriously entertain the job, which went to his then-rival at Washington, Kalen DeBoer. Lanning was 22–5 through his first two years as head coach at Oregon, and in that time decided he was in the right place in Eugene, Ore. Two years later, with some massive jobs open, he says he still feels that way.
Asked by Pat McAfee on College GameDay why his name isn’t coming up in rumors for jobs like Florida, LSU and Penn State, Lanning had a simple explanation: “‘Cause the grass is damn green, Pat.”
McAfee had accurately predicted what Lanning would say, as “the grass is damn green in Eugene” has become something of a mantra for him when his name has been attached to a job.
“I love this place,” Lanning continued. “You gotta be able to appreciate what you have, and I appreciate what I have here so much. This is my spot, this is where I’m at forever.”
We’ve seen plenty of coaches say similar things—up until the moment that a big offer comes through or he decides he needs a new challenge. Lanning is certainly convincing, and the fact that his name really hasn’t come up for a job like LSU, which is one of the best in the country (and wholly focused on Lane Kiffin, per reports) indicates that he isn’t blowing smoke.
Saban himself was delighted by the statement, patting Lanning on the back, while McAfee cracked a joke about flying to Eugene “three times a year” as a result of Lanning’s loyalty. This is GameDay’s second trip to the Pacific Northwest this year, and Rece Davis hinted that there could be a third, if Oregon hosts a first-round College Football Playoff game.
It might have been a joke, but McAfee might want to get used to Eugene, as Lanning is building a reputation as one of the most consistent coaches in the sport, and seems intent on delivering Oregon its first national title.
