Danny Amendola Will Dedicate a Routine on 'Dancing With the Stars' to Mike Leach

The ex-Texas Tech wide receiver will reportedly pay tribute to his college coach.

Patrick Andres

Mike Leach at the 2008 Gator Bowl.
Mike Leach at the 2008 Gator Bowl. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Nearly two years have passed since his death in Dec. 2022, but former Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State coach Mike Leach continues to loom large throughout college football.

“I truly believe coach Leach taught everyone around here that they can believe again and he did it in his own unique way that is Washington State,” Cougars coach Jake Dickert told Tim Booth of the AP just last month, for instance.

That's the case at virtually everywhere he stopped, and on Tuesday former Red Raiders wide receiver Danny Amendola will testify to Leach's impact on the national stage.

Amendola will dedicate a routine on Tuesday's episode of Dancing With the Stars to Leach, according to a Thursday afternoon report from Maureen Lee Lenker of Entertainment Weekly via Grace Ybarra of WCBI-TV in Columbus, Miss.

Per Lenker, Amendola and his partner Witney Carson will dance to a remix of "Unsteady," a No. 20 hit for X Ambassadors in Dec. 2016.

Amendola played for Texas Tech from 2004 to '07, and went on to win two Super Bowls in a 13-year NFL career with five teams.

