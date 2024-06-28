SI

EA Sports Announces Overall Team Power Rankings for College Football 25 Video Game

Patrick Andres

Oct 21, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day gestures from the sideline during an NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA

The 2024 college football season will be a historic one in a number of respects.

First and foremost, there's the impending expansion of the College Football Playoff from four to 12 teams after a decade of existence. Then, there's the small matter of the Pac-12's controlled demolition—with pieces of that once-great conference set to begin play in the ACC, Big 12 and Big Ten.

That's to say nothing of the imminent—and highly anticipated—return of an up-to-date, officially licensed college football video game with EA Sports's College Football 25 due out July 19. This will certainly be a year to remember.

However, the more things change, the more they stay the same. With a lot of familiar names from throughout the rechristened "Power Four" in the fold, here's a look at the top 25 overall teams in College Football 25 as announced by EA Sports Friday morning.

Top 25 Overall Teams in College Football 25

RANKING

TEAM

OVERALL RATING

1

Georgia

95

2

Ohio State

93

3

Oregon

93

4

Alabama

92

5

Texas

92

6

Clemson

90

7

Notre Dame

90

8

LSU

90

9

Penn State

88

10

Utah

88

11

Michigan

88

12

Florida State

88

13

Miami

88

14

Texas A&M

88

15

Mississippi

88

16

Colorado

87

17

Oklahoma

87

18

Wisconsin

87

19

USC

87

20

Virginia Tech

87

21

NC State

87

22

Kansas

87

23

Arizona

87

24

Oklahoma State

87

25

Iowa

87

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres has been a Staff Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated since 2022. Before SI, his work appeared in The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword, and Diamond Digest. Patrick has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University.

