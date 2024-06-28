EA Sports Announces Overall Team Power Rankings for College Football 25 Video Game
The 2024 college football season will be a historic one in a number of respects.
First and foremost, there's the impending expansion of the College Football Playoff from four to 12 teams after a decade of existence. Then, there's the small matter of the Pac-12's controlled demolition—with pieces of that once-great conference set to begin play in the ACC, Big 12 and Big Ten.
That's to say nothing of the imminent—and highly anticipated—return of an up-to-date, officially licensed college football video game with EA Sports's College Football 25 due out July 19. This will certainly be a year to remember.
However, the more things change, the more they stay the same. With a lot of familiar names from throughout the rechristened "Power Four" in the fold, here's a look at the top 25 overall teams in College Football 25 as announced by EA Sports Friday morning.
Top 25 Overall Teams in College Football 25
RANKING
TEAM
OVERALL RATING
1
Georgia
95
2
Ohio State
93
3
Oregon
93
4
Alabama
92
5
Texas
92
6
Clemson
90
7
Notre Dame
90
8
LSU
90
9
Penn State
88
10
Utah
88
11
Michigan
88
12
Florida State
88
13
Miami
88
14
Texas A&M
88
15
Mississippi
88
16
Colorado
87
17
Oklahoma
87
18
Wisconsin
87
19
USC
87
20
Virginia Tech
87
21
NC State
87
22
Kansas
87
23
Arizona
87
24
Oklahoma State
87
25
Iowa
87