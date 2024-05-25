EA Sports Ranked Every College Football Program Into Four Tiers for Video Game Royalties
The NCAA and five power conferences agreed to allow schools to directly pay athletes on Thursday, a historic arrangement that also included revenue sharing among programs.
All 134 Division I college football programs also will see some cash head their way from the EA Sports College Football 25 video game that will be released in July.
Cllct's Matt Liberman reported Friday that EA Sports divided the royalties to each program by sorting them into four tiers. Tier 1 programs received $99,875.16, Tier 2 schools earned $59,925.09, Tier 3 teams landed $39,950.06, and Tier 4 programs got $9,987.52.
To divide the programs into the four tiers, EA Sports tallied the total number of final AP top 25 poll finishes for each program over the last 10 years (2014 to '23). Teams received one point for each time they finished a season ranked in the top 25.
It took at least six points to land in Tier 1, two to five points in Tier 2, one point in Tier 3 and zero points in Tier 4.
Here's how each college football program finished, courtesy of Cllct:
And here's how each team in the power five conferences finished:
ACC
- Tier 1: Clemson
- Tier 2: Florida State, Louisville, NC State, Miami, Pitt, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Stanford
- Tier 3: Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Wake Forest, SMU
- Tier 4: Boston College, Duke, Cal, Virginia
Big 12
- Tier 1: Oklahoma State, Utah
- Tier 2: Cincinnati, TCU, Baylor, UCF, Kansas State, Arizona, West Virginia, Houston, BYU
- Tier 3: Kansas, Colorado, Arizona State, Iowa State
- Tier 4: Texas Tech
Big Ten
- Tier 1: Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, Iowa
- Tier 2: Wisconsin, USC, Washington, Northwestern, Michigan State, UCLA
- Tier 3: Minnesota, Indiana
- Tier 4: Maryland, Purdue, Rutgers, Illinois, Nebraska
SEC
- Tier 1: Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia, LSU
- Tier 2: Texas, Florida, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Auburn, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Missouri
- Tier 3: Arkansas, South Carolina
- Tier 4: Vanderbilt
Pac-12
- Tier 3: Oregan State, Washington State
The College Football 25 video game is scheduled to be released on July 19 with a deluxe edition available to fans on July 16.