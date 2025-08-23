FCS Program Mounts Early Upset Bid With Wild Trick Play Touchdown vs. UNLV
There are typically a few upset wins by FCS programs over FBS foes early in each college football season. Idaho State, a Big Sky team that has gone 8–15 over the last two seasons under coach Cody Hawkins, was not expected to factor into that discussion with their season opening at Mountain West power UNLV, a 24.5-point favorite entering Saturday's Week Zero game.
And yet, after one quarter at Allegiant Stadium, the Bengals have outclassed the Rebels, and lead 10–0 after scoring the game's first touchdown on a tremendous trick play.
Leading 3–0 late in the first quarter, Idaho State quarterback Jordan Cooke threw a pass behind the line of scrimmage to wide receiver Michael Shulikov, who tossed it all the way across the field back to Cooke who strolled into the end zone for a score.
Saturday's game has been a comedy of errors so far in Dan Mullen's debut as UNLV coach. Quarterback Alex Orji, a Michigan transfer, fumbled into the end zone for a touchback as he leapt for the goal line on the Rebels' first drive. They missed a field goal that would have cut the lead to seven in the early second quarter, and fell for a bit of trickeration against their FCS foes.
Things may be turning in Las Vegas, however, as Jai'Den Thomas ran for a 39-yard touchdown moments ago to trim Idaho State's lead to 10–7. Still, it can't be the start Mullen envisioned when he left ESPN for his first coaching job since being fired by Florida in 2021.